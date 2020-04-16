The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah Pressing Her Own Hair During The Lockdown

Ironically, on the same day that Essence announced that they were canceling their iconic and anticipated 2020 Essence Fest, the Flossy Posse from 2017’s hit film Girls Trip reunited on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

The hilarious episode titled “A Girls Trip Coronavirus Quarantine Reunion,” caught up with the film’s stars Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah along with host Jada Pinkett-Smith for a laugh-filled lockdown rendezvous.

Now, there were many hilarious moments to choose from, including Tiffany’s Bumble experiences, but one of our favorites was when Latifah, whose hair is always laid to the Gawds, was a little frizzier than we are used to…but still kinda laid.

When asked how they were doing, Queen went first, pointing to her head.

“I pressed my own hair today. That’s all I have to say,” the Oscar nominee said, shaking her head.

“Yo, I had to videotape some of it, because I was like ain’t nobody gonna believe that I even got some flatirons and they won’t even believe that I actually blew my hair out and pressed it.”

But sis came with the receipts.

“This is real talk,” she said about her lioness mane, while her co-stars cracked up in the background.

Take a look:

But let’s take a closer look at all that thick fullness tho:

Queen Latifah’s hair 😍😍😍So thick and full!! pic.twitter.com/0yi3x4N82Y — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) April 15, 2020

Look, she did a great job and I can relate, my blow out can be stressful too:

Meanwhile, the other three ladies’ lockdown beauty routines included: “I glued on lashes for y’all!” Tiffany said. While Jada admitted her hair was a mess, so she was rocking a hat to hide it all. Regina, on the other hand, was pressed about her edges, saying she has some”insecurities” about them.

We wonder if she is still using, per Tiffany’s suggestion, Monistat to keep them edges nice and thick?

Watch the episode in its entirety below:

LOVE IT! I feel like we all needed this joy in our lives right now.

BEAUTIES: Are you keeping up with your girlfriends during the lockdown?

RELATED NEWS:

This Video Of Joseline Hernandez Doing Bonnie Bella’s Hair During The Quarantine Is Super Cute

Tia Mowry Is Embracing Her Gray Hairs

TRIED IT: My Hair Grew Overnight Using The Rice Water Method

The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah Pressing Her Own Hair During The Lockdown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com