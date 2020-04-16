Cyntoia Brown Says She Had Nothing To Do With Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming documentary about sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown.

Brown served 15 years in prison for the murder of 43-year-old Johnny Allen who paid her for sex when she was just 16-years-old. She maintained that she took his life because she feared for her own safety.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Before Allen’s death Brown, ran away from home and linked up with an abusive drug dealer who forced her into sex work as a child. After over a decade in jail, her case garnered the attention of some pretty high profile people resulting in local politicians granting her clemency last August.

Today, Netflix shared the new project Murder to Mercy directed by Daniel H. Birman. You can watch it below.

But shortly after the release of the trailer, Brown hopped on Instagram to share that she is not involved with the project in any way and it’s unauthorized.

“While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, set to be released soon. My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way. However, I am currently in the process of sharing my story, in the right way, in full detail, and in a way that depicts and respects the woman I am today. While I pray that this film highlights things wrong in our justice system, I had nothing to with this documentary.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Whew.

Given all of the exploitation Brown has endured in her life, it’s a shame that a company led by White men would do the same. Hopefully, she’ll be able to get something from this and people support the story she tells as well.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Cyntoia Brown Says She Had Nothing To Do With Upcoming Netflix Documentary was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: