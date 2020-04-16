CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Antonio’s Pizza Providing for Healthcare Workers Through 1K Pie Donations

A Cleveland-area pizza staple is giving back to two local hospitals in a big way.

Antonio’s Pizza donated a thousand pizzas on Apr. 16 for healthcare workers who have been helping to fight the coronavirus disease.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Half of the pizzas were delivered to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights and the other 500 were delivered to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights.

Here’s to everyone over at Hillcrest, Marymount, and all of the hospitals working to help fight the disease, take care of everyone, and “flatten the curve.”  Also, here’s to Antonio’s Pizza for taking the time to provide for the hospitals who have been working hard and sacrificing their lives to save others.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

