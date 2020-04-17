According to CNN Kenya’s Capital city Nairobi is distributing COVID-19 care packages thanks to its Governor Mike Sonko. While this sounds like a great service for its citizens, some are upset with Governor Sonko because the care packages contain small bottles of the popular Cognac Hennessy.
Sonko stated in a video posted to Twitter, “I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,” The World Health Organization has stated that alcohol consumption should be minimized and it does not protect humans from COVID-19 stating that it can weaken ones health.
The CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit organization, Githinji Gitahi took to twitter to encourage Kenyans to responsibly dump their free bottle of Hennessy like they would dispose of a used mask.
Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households. Dump this the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask – never to be recovered! @MOH_Kenya needs to condemn this as this is not an ordinary citizen! pic.twitter.com/6Lsu0DXvzV
— Dr Githinji Gitahi, MBS (@daktari1) April 15, 2020
Hennessy made a statement in the Nairobi News saying, “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,”
Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com