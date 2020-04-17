Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages

According to CNN Kenya’s Capital city Nairobi is distributing COVID-19 care packages thanks to its Governor Mike Sonko. While this sounds like a great service for its citizens, some are upset with Governor Sonko because the care packages contain small bottles of the popular Cognac Hennessy.

Sonko stated in a video posted to Twitter, “I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,” The World Health Organization has stated that alcohol consumption should be minimized and it does not protect humans from COVID-19 stating that it can weaken ones health.

The CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit organization, Githinji Gitahi took to twitter to encourage Kenyans to responsibly dump their free bottle of Hennessy like they would dispose of a used mask.

Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households. Dump this the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask – never to be recovered! @MOH_Kenya needs to condemn this as this is not an ordinary citizen! pic.twitter.com/6Lsu0DXvzV — Dr Githinji Gitahi, MBS (@daktari1) April 15, 2020

Hennessy made a statement in the Nairobi News saying, “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,”

