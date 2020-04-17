You And Your Community Matter, Be Counted [SPONSORED]

Cleveland is one of many cities impacted by corona-virus. Census results determine funding for resources needed during a pandemic such as community organizations, pandemic relief and unemployment benefits. Make sure your community is represented by completing the 2020 Census online by clicking HERE , via phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.
Click your councilman’s name below to see how the census impacts YOUR community! If you are unsure which ward you live in, click HERE!
It only takes 10 mins to make a difference in your community by completing the Census. Visit http://www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to get started.
You And Your Community Matter, Be Counted! Visit www.census.gov for more information!
