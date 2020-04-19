You see it and hear it even more now, Wash Your Hands!

A lifelong skill that should be used multiple times a day but for those that still don’t understand the importance, Blue Ivy is here to explain.

Blue Ivy Carter has something to say…. pic.twitter.com/6qIkNdOB5Y — Foxxy Cleopatra | fan account (@CleopatraLament) April 19, 2020

A video of a little girl, who is presented to be Blue Ivy, conducts a science experiment for viewers to show the effect soap has on germs. For those true to this hand washing lifestyle, Blue Ivy just makes you smile. See some of the twitter reactions:

Funny how Albert Einstein hasn’t said a peep since Blue Ivy released her experiment pic.twitter.com/iakLgqvbey — D’angelo’s right nipple (@kris333_) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy Carter has SPOKEN! https://t.co/MuWLhBvAKc — b*tch i’m from texas (@fakebougiechick) April 19, 2020

I need daily briefings from Blue Ivy Carter. TYSM🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/gNBCf6ItZ7 — be still🧘🏾‍♀️🛌🏾🤸🏾‍♀️ (@prettitoni28) April 19, 2020

Too Cute: Blue Ivy’s Experiment Has Us All Proud was originally published on kysdc.com