AllDef Comedian Joshua “JayWheelz” Smith Dead At 29

All Def comedian Joshua “JayWheelz” Smith has passed away. The D.C. Native was a fixture on the All Def Comedy platform including “Roast Me.”  On March 30th, Smith underwent a Kidney transplant from his mother. He paid tribute to his mother on his official Instagram page.

 

 

No word on the cause of death. Smith was 29 years old.

 

Source | Heavy.com

AllDef Comedian Joshua “JayWheelz” Smith Dead At 29  was originally published on woldcnews.com

