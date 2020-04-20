AllDef Comedian Joshua “JayWheelz” Smith Dead At 29

All Def comedian Joshua “JayWheelz” Smith has passed away. The D.C. Native was a fixture on the All Def Comedy platform including “Roast Me.” On March 30th, Smith underwent a Kidney transplant from his mother. He paid tribute to his mother on his official Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Thank God this surgery went well. Knew it would God always comes through and never puts you through a battle you can’t overcome. Crying as I write this mom @otm_therealethiopianqueen there are no words I can say to tell you how grateful I am for you. You’ve saved my life countless times you mean the world to me dukes. I promise you since you gave me this second chance/ even playing field in comedy. Ima fight to make it and give you the world. Love you more than life itself. You always been the MVP. To hell with a Marvel or DC Character you’re my favorite super hero.❤️❤️❤️🧡🧡🧡🧡🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
No word on the cause of death. Smith was 29 years old.
Source | Heavy.com
