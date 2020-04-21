Rest In Power Purple One: Prince Gifs For Every Mood

On this day, April 21, 2016, the most beautiful men to ever walk this earth left this earth: Prince. The Purple One was only 57-years-old.

Yet, on this sad day, we are instead going to honor this iconic singer by turning up his catalog of music and bump to “Little Red Corvette,” “Purple Rain,” “Pink Cashmere,” and countless others. Another way to celebrate him is by appreciating his humor, which is captured in the following gifs that know his well-known and loved eye rolls, shady side-eyes and complete blank stares.

Man, he had perfect comedic timing.

Get into some of these Prince gifs for every mood.

When You Gone Off The Henny And Your Man Crush Texts You ‘WYD’

When Your Man Does The Dishes After You Cook

When You Trying To Leave The Club But Your Best Friend Continues To Be Nice To The Ugly Dude Who Is Hitting On Her

When Someone Asks You To Hit The Club After A Bottomless Mimosa Brunch

Anytime Anyone Says “All Lives Matter” After You Say “Black Lives Matter”

When You Told Your Girl ‘That N*gga Ain’t Sh*t’ And He Does Some ‘Ain’t Sh*t’ Activity And You’re Trying To Hold Back Your ‘I Told You So’

When You Regret Asking Him Over For ‘Netflix And Chill’

When Someone Sends You A Work Email On The Weekend And Expects You To Respond Immediately

Rest in power Prince! We will never forget you.

