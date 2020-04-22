CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual Date [Video]

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Tiffany Haddish & Common have been rumored to be seeing each other for quite some time now. The two stars have been in quarantine away from each other so they decided to go on a virtual date via Bumble Dating App. Haddish talked about her preparation for the virtual date on an IG caption saying, “I wore the black dress (drawers optional) for my @bumble virtual date with @common this weekend. He sent me flowers, we ordered food, and we talked into the night. Sending you love at home. Now get on @bumble and find yourself someone worth looking cute for! #bumblePartner.”

We ain’t mad atcha girl get some facetime with your boo!

 

