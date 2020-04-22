CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of Trey Songz’s Child

Trey Songz revealed the mother of his child in a social media post on his sons first birthday.

Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

One year ago, when life resembled something familiar, Trey Songz shocked fans when he revealed he had fathered a child. He announced via social media, but the post just gave us a small glimpse at his baby boy but nothing about the woman with whom he had procreated. Fast-forward some months, amid a full on pandemic, and Trey has finally introduced us to the woman who carried his child.

In a praising social media post, Trey revealed “Noah’s Mumma” a beautiful curly haired cutie who seems to appreciate her privacy.

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma,” he captioned a series of photos of Noah and his mom at Noah’s first birthday celebration.

In another post, he doted over his son, who he says changed his life. “I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”

Little is known about Noah’s mummie. While her identity hasn’t been confirmed, fans thing her name is Caro Colon, according to Bossip.

Glad to see Trey in a better space in his life and showing his appreciation for the mother of child. 

RELATED STORIES:

Drake Has An Hermès Birkin Bag Collection He Plans To Give To The Woman He Ends Up With

Power Hair Collection’s Afro Kinky Curly Clip-Ins Are The Truth For 4C Naturalistas

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

[caption id="attachment_3089541" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty[/caption] The natural hair movement has led to an influx in beauty brands creating beauty products for natural hair. Whether your hair has a lose wave pattern, big ringlets or kinky curls, there's a product out there for your natural hair. Brands like SheaMoisture, Miss Jessies, Aunt Jackies, Carol's Daughter, DevaCurl, Mielle Organics and more specialize in oils, puddings, shampoos and conditioners that will enhance your natural curl. But not all natural hair products are created equal. When shopping for your next bottle of hair juices and berries, you should be paying attention to the ingredient list. There should be natural ingredients in your natural hair products. Products that contain naturally hydrating ingredients like coconut and shea butters are your hair friend. You want to stay away from products with alcohol in them or sulfates that may dry your hair out. Another tip for choosing haircare products is to know your hair. Do you have highly porous hair? Does your hair eat moisture? Is your hair heat damaged, therefore in need of more protein than oils? what nutrients does your hair need at it's current health? All of these things should be considered, when spending your coin on your kinks. Luckily, we've tried and tested quite a few hair products over our time. Keep scrolling down this list of products to find your next natural hair cream or poo that'll take your curly fro to new heights! RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of Trey Songz’s Child  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
The Mane Choice Launches in ULTA With POW…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual…
 6 hours ago
04.22.20
Exclusives
Close