The Mane Choice Launches in ULTA With POW Collection

Courtney Adeleye made another big beauty boss move.

The Mane Choice POW Collection

Source: The Mane Choice / The Mane Choice

When life goes back to normal and Ulta reopens its door, you can find The Mane Choice products in an aisle near you! The Mane Choice will now be available in the beauty house with more than 30 products available for purchase.

The Mane Choice came to life when Courtney Adeleye, a registered nurse, took to YouTube to chronicle her journey to strong, healthy, waist-length hair. She used her science background to create products for natural hair in her kitchen which quickly garnered a large following. Now, available at more than 60,000 stores nationwide. The Mane Choice is one of the premier hair-care brands for textured hair.

Named among beauty’s best brands in hair-care and accessories by Allure, The Mane Choice’s presence in Ulta introduces more dopeness. The Mane Choice partnership with Ulta comes with an exclusive collection called POW!  which stands for Products Obsessively Working. The collection consists of shampoo, conditioner, gel, leave-In, and masks that are infused with Venus Bark, Kanka Extract and of course, Biotin and Vitamin A & D.

The POW Collection is packaged to support its name, it is fun, colorful and definitely pops out at you. Oh and, the products are budget-friendly with nothing priced above $18.99.

So yeah, are yall shopping or nah?

The Mane Choice Launches in ULTA With POW Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

