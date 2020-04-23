CLOSE
Gov. Wolf 3-Stage Plan To Open Pennsylvania By May 8th

Governor Tom Wolf conducted a press conference last night talking about the current state of Pennsylvania. Within that press conference he presented a graphic showing three stages of the pandemic and how we will get back to living normally. We are currently in phase one which is the red step. Tom Wolf doesn’t plan on wasting any time in anticipation in slowing opening PA starting May 8th. Check out the three-stage graphic below.

Gov. Wolf 3-Stage Plan To Open Pennsylvania By May 8th  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

