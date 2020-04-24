CLOSE
QuaranBAE?: Megan The Stallion Invites Tory Lanez Over For Some Alone Time [Video]

Megan The Stallion is the hottest chick in the game right now hands down! Let’s face it every guy wants a piece of Megg, but it looks like her cake my be reserved for a particular somebody. Tory Lanez? The Canidainan singer came over Houston Hottie’s house in the middle of a pandemic. Now we all know to keep our social distance from everyone that is not friends, family, or a significant other… Which category does Tory fall into for Megg??

 

 

