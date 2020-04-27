CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

Coronavirus Can Live on Mask for 7 Days!

ImaniLia Face Masks

Source: Courtesy of Imani Lia / ImaniLia

A new study of how long the coronavirus can live on different surfaces found that it can live on the outside of surgical masks for one week.

ImaniLia Face Masks

Source: Courtesy of Imani Lia / ImaniLia

According to BusinessInsider,  new report published in the journal Lancet found the virus lasted on the outside of a surgical mask for 7 days. It did die quickly on paper,with no infectious virus found after three hours, and there was no virus on wood and cloth after two days.

 

ImaniLia Face Masks

Source: Courtesy of Imani Lia / ImaniLia

For glass and cash it wasn’t detectable after four days, and on stainless steel and plastic it took seven days for it to no longer be detectable. The virus was found to be sensitive to heat, as well as”susceptible to standard disinfection methods.”

For more information, click here.

Coronavirus Can Live on Mask for 7 Days!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Scarface On Dialysis After Coronavirus Battle!
 3 hours ago
04.27.20
7 items
Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A**…
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
People dancing at the Aquarians' birthday party
Chi-Town House Party Shelters In Hundreds !? [VIDEO]
 8 hours ago
04.27.20
Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind…
 8 hours ago
04.27.20
Exclusives
Close