A new study of how long the coronavirus can live on different surfaces found that it can live on the outside of surgical masks for one week.

According to BusinessInsider, new report published in the journal Lancet found the virus lasted on the outside of a surgical mask for 7 days. It did die quickly on paper,with no infectious virus found after three hours, and there was no virus on wood and cloth after two days.

For glass and cash it wasn’t detectable after four days, and on stainless steel and plastic it took seven days for it to no longer be detectable. The virus was found to be sensitive to heat, as well as”susceptible to standard disinfection methods.”

Coronavirus Can Live on Mask for 7 Days! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

