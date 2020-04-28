The Bijou Star Files: Who Knew Dennis Rodman Was Such A ‘Big Baller’ !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 28, 2020: See video and stories below

Primary Election Day 2020: What you need to know

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

If you were hoping to cast a mail-in ballot, it had to be postmarked by Monday, April 27 in order to be accepted in this election. If you forgot to mail your ballot, you can drop it off at your local Board of Elections — but you must have it there by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for it to be valid. Read More

Restaurants, Daycares, gyms and salons to remain closed in Ohio’s first reopening phase

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced how the state will begin the process of reopening its economy after its current stay at home order expires on May 1. Read More

Masks made mandatory for employees and customers in stores as Ohio begins to reopen economy

As some businesses get set to reopen, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that masks or face coverings will now be required for employees and customers alike. Read More

Carmen Electra Opens Up About Relationship With Dennis Rodman; Recalls The Two Having Sex “All Over” The Chicago Bulls Practice Facility

After the airing of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary, new details are being revealed about the relationship between Dennis Rodman’s and model and actress Carmen Electra, including their sex life. Read More

Netflix Announces New Michelle Obama Documentary ”Becoming”

In partnership with Barack Obama and Netflix, Michelle Obama is set to star in a documentary that will highlight the forever First Lady’s life and behind-the-scene moments from her latest 34-city book tour for her memoir, Becoming. Read More

NBA pushes back original plan to reopen team practice facilities for voluntary individual workouts

After originally planning to allow players to work out at team practice facilities on Friday, May 1, NBA pushes decision back to May 8. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Natural Body After Being Compared To ‘Spongebob’

Chrissy Teigen had to let a few haters know she’s proud of her natural body after receiving negative feedback for a video she posted. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Breaks His Silence On Recent Personal Loss

Following his daughter Yaya’s arrest for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama, Floyd Mayweather has been quiet about the drama surrounding her. Now, he has officially broken his silence about all of the personal loss he has endured the last few months Read More

Boosie Shares Touching Story Of Woman Who Drove 3 Hours To Bring Him Insulin

Boosie has been keeping things low-key. In keeping with that same energy, he posted a quick clip of him detailing a heart-warming experience of a woman who drove three hours to bring him insulin for his diabetes. Read More

College Basketball Star Teshaun Hightower with NBA Hopes is Charged with Murder, But Lawyer Claims Self-Defense

A college basketball star who recently declared for the NBA draft has been arrested on a felony murder charge — but his attorney says the shooting was an act of self-defense. Read More

Pentagon Releases 3 Navy Videos Showing What Appear to Be UFOs

The Pentagon, on Monday, released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Read More

2 CHAINZ: I’M FEEDING THE HOMELESS …Still Not Reopening Restaurants

2 Chainz is looking out for his community … by feeding the homeless instead of reopening his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN, DOWN FOR LUNCH WITH ME & KREW?!?

Kim Kardashian is unleashing her army of followers on the All in Challenge — which is sure to raise a ton of cash, but it’s also setting up one fan with the deal of a lifetime. Read More

LAMELO, LONZO AND GELO BALL, WE’RE SIGNING TO THE ROC!!!

The Ball Brothers are joining a new family — the Roc Nation Sports fam — with LaMelo, Lonzo AND LiAngelo Ball all planning to sign with Jay-Z’s sports management company. Read More

MICHAEL RUBIN, $1 MIL FOR TOM BRADY EXPERIENCE

Michael Rubin — who created the now-viral All In Challenge — thinks Tom Brady’s about to draw a 7-figure donation to the cause, and says that’s still a bargain for one lucky, rich fan!!! Read More

Governor Ron DeSantis Says Florida is “God’s Waiting Room” For Senior Citizens

People are not too happy with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he called the state “God’s waiting room” for senior citizens. Read More

Former MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Says Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Against Him Were “Highly Justified”

Former MSNBC journalist Chris Matthews says his exit over workplace misconduct was “justified” and that his behavior was “inappropriate.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: