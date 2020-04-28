Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Fashion Nova For Tall Girl Jeans

Even in a year that brought us the coronavirus crisis, Megan Thee Stallion somehow keeps winning. From her dope March Rolling Stone cover to her song “Savage” launching one of the biggest TikTok challenges to date, sis is doing her best to stay on top. Not to mention, her May cover of Marie Claire.

So what’s next for her? The 25-year-old rapper is teaming up with Fashion Nova to create a denim line for tall girls like her in mind.

In the photo, the curvaceous and statuesque “Suga” rapper is rocking a fitted cropped white tank and a pair of hip-hugging jeans with the caption, “Quarantine 15.”

When fans asked about her fabulous jeans, Meg chatted back, sharing that it’s been hard for her to find the right jeans that take into account her 5’10” frame and all her thickness: “It’s a real gamble with the length.”

That’s when she shared her news about the future collab with the fashion brand.

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” Megan, who rocks a size 11,” told a fan on Instagram last week.

Of course, her fans are beyond excited.

“Please make a line for y’all girls. 5’10 and up. Nobody ever thinks about us,” one woman wrote, while another wrote, “THANK YOU GOD!!! Finding long jeans is so hard.”

Now, Meg is all about diversifying her work portfolio, so this upcoming collab seems right on-brand for her. In May’s Marie Claire, she talked about juggling her music career with college, where she’s currently studying degree health-care administration at Texas Southern University.

“I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music,’ she says, adding, “When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”

We stan a hardworking queen!

