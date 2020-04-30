The Bijou Star Files: Joe Biden’s Vow To The Black Community….Plus

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 30, 2020: See video and stories below

LeBron James hosting ‘Graduate Together’ to honor 2020 class nationwide

LeBron James announced Wednesday that his foundation along with education company XQ will be teaming up with all four major TV networks for “Graduate Together, the one-hour special will air as a way to recognize the Class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Joe Biden Reveals His Agenda For The Black Community

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has revealed his agenda for the Black community by vowing “that people historically left out of the middle class—whether due to race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or religion—have the chance to succeed.” Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About How Quarantine Is Testing Her Marriage: ‘I Don’t Know Will At All’

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about what her quarantine life has been like and she’s made some observations about her marriage to Will Smith. Read More

Mario Says No One In R&B Can Touch Him When It Comes To Skills—“Nobody’s F**king With Me”

Mario gave his thoughts in a recent interview on the long-running debate on the King of R&B—and Mario stated that nobody in R&B is touching him when it comes to pure skills. Read More

University Of Miami Professor Reportedly Fired After Students Spot Porn Bookmarked On His Computer During Zoom Lecture

A professor at the University of Miami was allegedly fired after a viral TikTok video made by one of his students pointed out a pornography bookmark on his computer. Read More

Lyft Plans To Cut 17% Of Its Staff And Furlough Hundreds More As Coronavirus Continues To Cripple Business

The coronavirus outbreak has absolutely taken a financial toll of several businesses worldwide—and popular ride-sharing app Lyft is the latest to feel the lingering impact Lyft just announced plans to cut almost 20% of its staff, while hundreds more will be furloughed. Read More

Georgia No Longer Requiring Road Test To Obtain Driver’s License During Viral Pandemic

Not only is Georgia reopening its state, but they’re also allowing teens to bypass the road test to drive legally. Read More

Colorado Man Hit The Powerball Jackpot Twice In The Same Day After Playing The Same Numbers For 30 Years

According to CNN, “Joe B” from Pueblo, Colorado collected his prize money this week, after winning two $1 million Powerball prizes in the same day. He reportedly bought the two tickets last month at separate places, and played the numbers 5-9-27-39-42. Read More

Facebook Will Now Allow Artists To Charge For Livestreams & Will Add A Video Messenger Option To ‘Facebook Dating’

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook may not have found a way to remove the poke button in 2020, but leave it to them to find a way to monetize livestreams. A new feature is allowing businesses and artists to charge for their live streams. Read More

‘Clear-cut’ evidence coronavirus drug remdesivir works, Fauci says

Despite conflicting reports over the success of remdesivir, the NIH’s Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s proof the drug can block the coronavirus. Read More

Say What Now? TV Anchor Caught With Naked Woman During Broadcast — And She’s Not His Girlfriend

The girlfriend said the couple were on a 4-day break when Lady Godiva shimmied across the background of the TV show. Read More

Say What Now? Polar Bear Shipped 1,900 Miles to Mate, Male Immediately Kills Her During Sex READ MORE

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix) [New Music]

Megan Thee Stallion officially has a Beyoncé collaboration on her hands. Bey hopped on the official remix to Megan’s viral hit “Savage.” Read More

Gabrielle Union Once Encouraged Steph and Ayesha Curry to Break Up and ‘Have Sex with Other People’

“I apologize on behalf of the Wade family,” Gabrielle’s husband Dwyane told the couple in an Instagram Live chat. Read More

ROGER GOODELL FORGOES SALARY DURING PANDEMIC

NFL commish Roger Goodell has volunteered to reduce his salary to $0.00 during the coronavirus pandemic … which is HUGE considering the guy makes up to $40 MILLION a year. Read More

COSTCO: COVER YOUR FACES OR YOU CAN’T COME IN …That Goes For Everyone!!!

Costco is making some big changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic … the superstore is requiring anyone walking through its doors to cover their faces. Read More

According to a New Study, More Than 80% Of COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized In Georgia Were African-Americans

In Georgia, more than 80% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been African-American, according to a new study. Read More

Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz FaceTime 20 Hours A Day During Quarantine

Karrueche Tran and her boyfriend Victor Cruz are making the best of being apart during the quarantine just like the rest of us. The couple has found an unconventional way to stay close even though they are locked down separately. Read More

