CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vanessa Bryant Posts Gigi On Her 14th B-Day With A Heart Warming Message

Kobe Bryant, Bryant Family Exclusive Family Pictures

Source: Courtesy of Sharia Washington / Courtesy of Sharia Washington

Vanessa Bryant has been keeping her husband Kobe & daughter Gianna Bryant names alive. Vanessa is celebrating Gigi’s 14th birthday by posting a picture of her daughter captioning it, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤🎉🎂🎉❤

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Following this post was another meaningful post regarding Gianna love for red bows

 

Related: Gianna Bryant Would’ve Been 14 Today [Photos]

Related: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught Taking Photos By A Bar Owner [Video]

Related: Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children [Video]

 

Vanessa Bryant Posts Gigi On Her 14th B-Day With A Heart Warming Message  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Macy’s Plans To Reopen Its 775 Stores In…
 3 hours ago
05.01.20
Vanessa Bryant Posts Gigi On Her 14th B-Day…
 4 hours ago
05.01.20
Various artist streaming at home for One World on the BBC. 19.04.2020
John Legend Stops By The Sam Sylk Show…
 5 hours ago
05.01.20
100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 - IPL Festival Parade
Congratulations: CNN’s Anderson Cooper Welcomes a Baby Boy
 9 hours ago
05.01.20
Exclusives
Close