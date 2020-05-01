CLOSE
I’m Not Crying You Are: Dad Gets A Tattoo Of His Daughter & Her Reaction Is Adorable [Video]

This daddy might get father of the year because this moment is priceless! @westsidemalodev posted a video of him surprising little angel with a tattoo portrait of herself on his back. When she saw the tattoo she froze and started crying tears of joy.

Her reaction was heart-melting! Fathers around the world, take notes.

