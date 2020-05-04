CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Baltimore Colts Coach Don Shula Dead at 90

NFL: DEC 22 Bengals at Dolphins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Legendary coach Don Shula has died.

Shula is responsible for leading the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles. He began his career coaching the Baltimore Colts in 1963. He stayed with the team until 1969, taking over the Dolphins in 1970. Shula led the Colts to an NFL Championship in 1968.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Don Shula was 90.

Source: Fox News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Colts Coach Don Shula Dead at 90  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
LOCAL NEWS: How The Rock and Roll Hall…
 1 hour ago
05.04.20
MODEL MONDAY: Jasmine Phillips Went From Struggling With…
 4 hours ago
05.04.20
Pennsylvania Not Reopening Hair Salons Yet: ‘Masks Don’t…
 4 hours ago
05.04.20
6 items
All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual…
 5 hours ago
05.04.20
Exclusives
Close