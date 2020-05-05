The Bijou Star Files: Entertainment and Local News

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 5, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

University of Akron to eliminate six of 11 colleges as part of cost-saving measures due to coronavirus pandemic

University of Akron President Gary Miller said in a video message Monday that the university’s plan to offset $65 to $70 million in decreased revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic includes cutting six of its 11 colleges. Read More

White House blocking entire coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress

A White House memo to congressional committees says no member of the administration’s coronavirus task force can agree to testify on Capitol Hill unless the invitation is expressly approved by the president’s chief of staff. Democrats bristled at the rule as a crimp on their ability to gather detailed information about the nation’s response to the pandemic. Read More

Ohio BMVs to reopen later in May, date for restaurants expected soon

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Monday that the state’s BMVs will reopen later this month with new social distancing policies. Read More

Peter Gunz And Lyfe Jennings Go At It Under Amina Buddafly’s Post

Amina posted a snippet of her song “Do What You Do” featuring Peter and it was Lyfe Jennings’ comment under that post where things got interesting, Read More

Briana Camille Files Paternity Suit And Child Support Against Rick Ross

Briana Camille recently sued the rapper for paternity and to gain child support. The receipts also reveal that the former couple are expecting their 3rd child together in the fall. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her Song Reaching The Top 5 On Billboard’s Hot 100

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her record “Savage,” hitting the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. The success of the record was not only her first time in the Top 5 but also in the Top 10 as well. Read More

Cops Are Searching for Two Women Accused of Stealing Packages Off Porches While Dressed as Nurse

According to the Kennewick Police Department, authorities are currently searching for two different women who have both been accused of stealing packages off porches. Read More

GOLD’S GYM COVID-19 CRUSHING OUR BOTTOM LINE… Files for Bankruptcy

Gold’s Gym is feeling the crunch, but we ain’t talking abs … one of the world’s largest gym operators is filing for bankruptcy as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the fitness biz. Read More

Baller Alert Exclusive: Joe Biden Details His Black Agenda, Talks COVID-19, Black Businesses, Reparations and More

On Monday, Joe Biden released his agenda for African Americans, detailing his comprehensive plan to rebuild the black community in the wake of years of systematic oppression and racism. Read More

Gabrielle Union Says Black Entertainers Are “One Or Two Checks” Away From Not Being Able To Pay Their Bills, Explains Communities Of Color Are Impacted The Most By Coronavirus

Gabrielle Union says Black entertainers are “one or two checks away” from not being able to pay their bills. While they may be getting paid big money, it doesn’t mean they aren’t suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic, Union explains. Read More

Waka Flocka Says ‘Shut TF Up’ To People Who Oppose Going Outside

Waka Flocka is in the news again for another controversial statement he made on social media. In a post he made that shares his sentiment regarding the Safer at Home policy, he wrote, Read More

Michael Jordan On Claims He Had A Gambling Issue: I Never Bet On Games + Admits ‘I Would Never Want To Be A Role Model’

As Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance came to an end, the legendary basketball star addressed past allegations that he had a gambling addiction. Jordan stated that his problem did not lie with gambling, but with competition, instead. The former Chicago Bulls player said: Read More

Porsha Williams Reflects On Fiance Dennis McKinley’s Infidelity: He Did It Because He Was Selfish! It Doesn’t Have To Be A Deep Reason!

Porsha Williams‘ rocky relationship with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, was one of the key scandals of “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” twelfth season. During a counseling session, Dennis McKinley admitted to his Georgia peach that he stepped out on her during her pregnancy to relieve the stress he’d accumulated from her bout with postpartum depression. He said: Read More

702 Singer LeMisha Fields Reveals She Is Homeless: My Husband & Son Kicked Me Out!

A 90s R&B favorite revealed shocking marital issues this weekend. LeMisha Fields, a member of girl group 702, aired out her husband Tony Fields Sr. after she says he and their college-aged son, Tony Fields Jr., kicked her out of their family home. LeMisha Fields shared this post with Instagram followers: Read More

“They never want to discuss what triggered you. Just how you reacted.”

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

