5-Year-Old Tries To Drive From Utah to California, Gets Pulled Over Instead!

When a Highway Patrol trooper in Utah pulled over a driver on May 4, he did not expect the driver to be different than what he had expected.

Trooper Rick Morgan was doing his job alongside I-15, close to 25th Street in the city of Ogden, checking to see who would be speeding or doing anything against the law.

Once he saw an SUV moving “slowly,” “so erratically,” and “swerving in between lanes,” he had to get the person behind the wheel to stop.

What makes this an unexpected stop, is that the driver is a 5-year-old boy!

The young kid was trying to travel from Utah to California, where he could make a big purchase, or so he says.

“He was going to try to get to his sister’s house in California,” Morgan said. “He told another trooper while we were investigating, trying to find the family, that he wanted to buy a Lamborghini when he got there and he showed a wallet, with three dollars in it.”

The 5-year-old was only able to travel “several miles” before he was stopped.

After the trooper pulled him over, the child was able to reunite with his parents.

