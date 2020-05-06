CLOSE
National
HomeNational

John Legend On Diddy’s Voting Comments: “We’re Not A Monolith” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Voice - Season 18

Source: NBC / Getty

KG Smooth links up with his Ohio brethren John Legend for a quarantine chat from the Houston BMW Studios about everything from VERZUZ and whether he’d be involved in a battle or celebration one day, if states should reopen so soon during the COVID-19 pandemic, his Top 5 favorite love songs, voting in the 2020 election and whether Diddy’s comments regarding the black vote hold up and more!

RELATED: Digital Concert: John Legend Performs Live On Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Vote or Nah?: Diddy Announces He Is “Holding The Black Vote Hostage” Kenny Burns &amp; Others Disagree

RELATED: The Ultimate Battle: Erykah Badu &amp; Jill Scott Set To Battle On Instagram Live

John Legend On Diddy’s Voting Comments: “We’re Not A Monolith” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Ahmaud Arbery
Will Justice Happen For Ahmaud Arbery After Video…
 14 mins ago
05.06.20
Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In…
 16 hours ago
05.05.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 16 hours ago
05.05.20
11 items
Werk! Meet The Sistas That Slayed The #MetGalaChallenge
 17 hours ago
05.05.20
Exclusives
Close