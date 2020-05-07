CLOSE
Quarantine Chronicles: Rickey Smiley Shares 5 Rules to Success [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley joined DG Baggs at The Core 94 to discuss life lessons centered around the way he was raised: What he learned, how he teaches, and how it all contributed to his success.  

It was his respectful demeanor that landed him an internship with Steve Harvey and a mentorship with George Wallace back when he was getting started in comedy. From there, the rest was history. 

 

Watch Rickey Smiley dish on his keys to success in the exclusive interview below! 

 

