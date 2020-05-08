The Bijou Star Files: Justice For Ahmaud Arbery & Waiting To Exhale Moments

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Father and son arrested and charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. Read more and press conference here

BABYFACE ‘EXHALE’ WITH ME ON MOTHER’S DAY …

Babyface is ready to reminisce about some of his greatest hits … triumphantly returning to IG live to reveal stories from “Waiting to Exhale” especially for Mother’s Day. Read More

And While Talking about Waiting to Exhale !!

Azriel Clary Cuts Up A Jacket That She Alleges Belongs To R. Kelly On Instagram Live And Also Shares A Message About Her Healing Journey

Thursday, on Instagram Live, Azriel Clary, cut up R. Kelly’s jacket and shared a message about her healing journey. In the video with her mom hugging her, Clary expresses that she’s happy and people should let her heal, while responding to a comment a viewer left. Read More

White House Blocks C.D.C. Guidance Over Economic and Religious Concerns

Detailed guidelines for reopening drafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were blocked from publication after Trump administration officials labeled them “overly prescriptive.” Read More

Costco’s coronavirus mask policy sparks backlash on social media

People are not happy about Costco’s newest policy. Read More

Here’s how Gov. Mike DeWine plans to reopen restaurants, bars, hair and nail salons, barber shops — starting May 15

Hair salons, barber shops, day spas and nail salons will open May 15, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at his daily briefing Thursday. Read More

DeWine to state legislature: I will veto any bill that prevents me from protecting Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine issued an uncharacteristically strong rebuke to his fellow Republicans in the state legislature on Thursday, promising to veto any bill that reduces his health department’s authority to react to the coronavirus pandemic or other emergencies. Read More

Princess Love Officially Files For Divorce From Ray J

Princess Love filed her divorce papers from Ray J, on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. While many fans of the Norwood’s may not be surprised after Ray’s recent escapades in Vegas, Princess is proving she is not playing anymore! Read More

Gabrielle Union Offers Advice To Parents Raising A Transgender Child Following Her Experience With Stepdaughter Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union is continuing to speak out about being a parent to a transgender child, as her stepdaughter Zaya Wade recently came out publicly as transgender. During a recent appearance on “The View,” Gabrielle offered some advice to other parents who may be experiencing the same thing and also gave some words of encouragement. Read More

DMX Says He Could See Himself Battling Jay-Z In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Now you guys know that battles between some of our favorites are the latest trend, and thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for laying the blueprint and starting the trend, it’s now becoming the new normal. Read More

Chicago Prisoner Escapes by Wearing a Coronavirus Mask and Pretending He Was Someone Else

The FBI are hunting for a prisoner who escaped by donning a COVID mask and pretending to be someone else. Read More

Utah Couple Were Only Murdered After Suspect Returned for Forgotten Car Keys

The Utah couple who were murdered while their children slept upstairs may have died over forgotten car keys. Read More

Donald Trump’s Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump’s personal valet has tested positive for coronavirus. Read More

Say What Now? Woman Shoots at McDonald’s Employees After Being Told Dining Area Was Closed

Restaurants around the country are closed or operating under strict guidelines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one Oklahoma City woman was so upset that she couldn’t get her usual McDonald’s order in the restaurant’s dining area that she opened fire. Read More

HARRY AND MEGHAN WE’RE STAYING AT MADEA’S HOUSE!!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing L.A. the right way, because there are few homes more spectacular than Tyler Perry’s, and the entertainment mogul has opened his house up to the wayward couple. Read More

DR. PHIL JURIES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO HEAR CASES… Judges Could Dismiss Thousands Of Cases

Dr. Phil may be a famous psychologist, but he’s also one of the most accomplished jury consultants in America, and he’s worried the court system could collapse in the wake of coronavirus, and judges may be dismissing all sorts of cases. Read More

Social Media Platforms Are Scrambling To Remove Viral COVID-19 “Plandemic” Conspiracy Video

Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter, amongst other social media outlets, are working to rid its platforms of a viral 26-minute coronavirus conspiracy video, which is spreading misleading and unproven claims about the pandemic. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: