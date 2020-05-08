The Bijou Star Files: Justice For Ahmaud Arbery & Waiting To Exhale Moments

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Father and son arrested and charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.
BABYFACE ‘EXHALE’ WITH ME ON MOTHER’S DAY …
Babyface is ready to reminisce about some of his greatest hits … triumphantly returning to IG live to reveal stories from "Waiting to Exhale" especially for Mother's Day.
And While Talking about Waiting to Exhale !!
Azriel Clary Cuts Up A Jacket That She Alleges Belongs To R. Kelly On Instagram Live And Also Shares A Message About Her Healing Journey
Thursday, on Instagram Live, Azriel Clary, cut up R. Kelly's jacket and shared a message about her healing journey. In the video with her mom hugging her, Clary expresses that she's happy and people should let her heal, while responding to a comment a viewer left.
White House Blocks C.D.C. Guidance Over Economic and Religious Concerns
Detailed guidelines for reopening drafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were blocked from publication after Trump administration officials labeled them "overly prescriptive."
Costco’s coronavirus mask policy sparks backlash on social media
People are not happy about Costco's newest policy.
Here’s how Gov. Mike DeWine plans to reopen restaurants, bars, hair and nail salons, barber shops — starting May 15
Hair salons, barber shops, day spas and nail salons will open May 15, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at his daily briefing Thursday.
DeWine to state legislature: I will veto any bill that prevents me from protecting Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine issued an uncharacteristically strong rebuke to his fellow Republicans in the state legislature on Thursday, promising to veto any bill that reduces his health department's authority to react to the coronavirus pandemic or other emergencies.
Princess Love Officially Files For Divorce From Ray J
Princess Love filed her divorce papers from Ray J, on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. While many fans of the Norwood's may not be surprised after Ray's recent escapades in Vegas, Princess is proving she is not playing anymore!
Gabrielle Union Offers Advice To Parents Raising A Transgender Child Following Her Experience With Stepdaughter Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union is continuing to speak out about being a parent to a transgender child, as her stepdaughter Zaya Wade recently came out publicly as transgender. During a recent appearance on "The View," Gabrielle offered some advice to other parents who may be experiencing the same thing and also gave some words of encouragement.
DMX Says He Could See Himself Battling Jay-Z In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Now you guys know that battles between some of our favorites are the latest trend, and thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for laying the blueprint and starting the trend, it's now becoming the new normal.
Chicago Prisoner Escapes by Wearing a Coronavirus Mask and Pretending He Was Someone Else
The FBI are hunting for a prisoner who escaped by donning a COVID mask and pretending to be someone else.
Utah Couple Were Only Murdered After Suspect Returned for Forgotten Car Keys
The Utah couple who were murdered while their children slept upstairs may have died over forgotten car keys.
Donald Trump’s Personal Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19
Donald Trump's personal valet has tested positive for coronavirus.
Say What Now? Woman Shoots at McDonald’s Employees After Being Told Dining Area Was Closed
Restaurants around the country are closed or operating under strict guidelines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one Oklahoma City woman was so upset that she couldn't get her usual McDonald's order in the restaurant's dining area that she opened fire.
HARRY AND MEGHAN WE’RE STAYING AT MADEA’S HOUSE!!!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing L.A. the right way, because there are few homes more spectacular than Tyler Perry's, and the entertainment mogul has opened his house up to the wayward couple.
DR. PHIL JURIES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO HEAR CASES… Judges Could Dismiss Thousands Of Cases
Dr. Phil may be a famous psychologist, but he's also one of the most accomplished jury consultants in America, and he's worried the court system could collapse in the wake of coronavirus, and judges may be dismissing all sorts of cases.
Social Media Platforms Are Scrambling To Remove Viral COVID-19 “Plandemic” Conspiracy Video
Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter, amongst other social media outlets, are working to rid its platforms of a viral 26-minute coronavirus conspiracy video, which is spreading misleading and unproven claims about the pandemic.
