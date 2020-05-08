CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
J.Lo & A. Rod Indefinitely Postpone Summer Wedding

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

Source: John Shearer / Getty

The pandemic has affected yet another big day. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced to their guest that they are postponing their summer wedding in Italy indefinitely due to the pandemic.

According to TheJasmineBrand, the pair had alerted their guests to the postponement of the wedding ceremony and even though it was a hard decision, they felt it was the best thing to do. The do still plan to get married in the near future. Jennifer hinted at changing plans about the upcoming nuptials on a recent episode of Ellen.

Check it out below:

Such a gorgeous couple. We hope they can work out their details soon. For more information, click here.

 

J.Lo & A. Rod Indefinitely Postpone Summer Wedding  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Exclusives
