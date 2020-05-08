CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Orchestra Pulls The Plug On Its 2020 Summer Concert Season

For classical music lovers in Northeast Ohio, this is not good news at all, especially if you were looking forward to seeing some amazing performances.

The world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra has announced that all of its summer performances in 2020 at Severance Hall in Cleveland’s University Circle for its Summers@Severance series, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls for the Blossom Music Festival, and Downtown Cleveland have been cancelled, with some being postponed.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The cancellation of all summer events, including the annual free “Star Spangled Spectaular,” comes after consideration for the safety all staff, audiences and musicians due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets ticket holders, the performances will be rescheduled into the 2021 season.

New information regarding tickets and parking for those LOTR and Potter concerts will be announced later.

To see what you can do about tickets for the Severance Hall and Blossom Music Center performances, click here.

 

