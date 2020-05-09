Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment Friday evening at age 59, according to a tweet from journalist Roland Martin. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

BREAKING NEWS: While @djdnice was spinning tonight on IG Live in #ClubQuarantine, he announced that legendary music man Andre Harrell has died. He was 59. Just stunning. Harrell founded Uptown Records and paved the way for many in the music industry. #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 9, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: More confirmations are coming in to me via text that @iamAndreHarrell was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment tonight. The legendary music exec was 59. @BET was slated to air a 3-part miniseries on him later this year called “Uptown.” #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 9, 2020

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media.

Outside of his music endeavors, Harrell dabbled in film, producing Honey, which starred Jessica Alba, Strictly Business starring Tommy Davidson and Halle Berry, and created the first multicultural major network drama to hit TV: New York Undercover.

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com