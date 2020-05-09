R.I.P. Little Richard Has Passed Away at Age 87

Legendary musician and singer Little Richard has died as reported by Rolling Stone Magazine, and confirmed by his son Danny Penniman. He was 87-years-old.

Little Richard was born on December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia and rose to fame in the 1950s. He had several top 10 hits throughout his career including “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” in 1956, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958.

Richard won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award back in 1993, and was one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s first class of inductees in 1986.

His amazing style, mixing the piano with rock and R&B, has inspired a lot of artists including The Beatles, who had covered several of his recordings.

