CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R.I.P. Little Richard Has Passed Away at Age 87

Little Richard

Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

Legendary musician and singer Little Richard has died as reported by Rolling Stone Magazine, and confirmed by his son Danny Penniman.  He was 87-years-old.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Little Richard was born on  December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia and rose to fame in the 1950s.

He had several top 10 hits throughout his career including “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” in 1956, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958.

Richard won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award back in 1993, and was one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s first class of inductees in 1986.

His amazing style, mixing the piano with rock and R&B, has inspired a lot of artists including The Beatles, who had covered several of his recordings.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Gie Knaeps and Getty Images

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old
The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
7 photos

Videos
Latest
King of Rock'n'Roll Little Richard in Essen
R.I.P. Little Richard Has Passed Away at Age…
 46 mins ago
05.09.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!
 20 hours ago
05.08.20
15 items
That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey &…
 20 hours ago
05.08.20
J.Lo & A. Rod Indefinitely Postpone Summer Wedding
 21 hours ago
05.08.20
Exclusives
Close