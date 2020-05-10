P-Poppin vs. Tip Drill: Ludacris And Nelly Set As The Next Verzuz Battle On Instagram Live

It didn’t take long after Erykah Badu and Jill Scott‘s healing Auntie session on Instagram ended for Verzuz co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to reveal the next battle.

On Saturday (May 10), Timbo and Swizz confirmed it would be Nelly and Ludacris squaring off, making the two hitmakers the first rappers to jump in the mix.

“Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday, Timbaland?” Swizz asked Timbaland. “Yes, we can get that. We got that,” he replied.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland essentially confirm Ludacris vs. Nelly next weekend! pic.twitter.com/L0KagOw6pO — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) May 10, 2020

Fans immediately jumped into a question of who had bigger hits and songs. Ludacris entered the game in 1999 with his Incognegro album which spawned the hit singles “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Ho.” Both tracks wound up on his Def Jam debut, Back For The First Time. Through nine albums, he snagged four No. 1 albums, five No. 1 singles and arguably stands as one of the best feature rappers of the 2000s.

In Nelly’s case, he’s one of the few rappers ever to have a diamond album with Country Grammar and throughout the 2000s, he delivered hits for the ladies and the club. From “Country Grammar” to “Ride Wit Me,” and “E.I.” from his debut to “Hot In Herre”, “Dilemma,” “Grillz” and “Air Force Ones,” he remains one of the highest-selling rappers in history. There’s a reason why Jay-Z rapped, “Only dudes moving units, Em, Pimp Juice and us,” on 2002’s “Excuse Me Miss.”

In short, it’s a battle of the two greatest mainstream BET Uncut videos ever – “P-Poppin’” versus “Tip Drill.” BET 106 & Park and MTV’s TRL alum and legends.

Let the games begin, who you got?

