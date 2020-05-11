The Bijou Star Files: Something Else Is Fishy In The Ahmaud Arbery Case

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Gov. DeWine to make announcement on child care on Monday; no word yet on gyms

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans for reopening hair salons, restaurants and bars, however, make any announcement regarding gyms and day care centers, which have remain closed since mid-March as the result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY CASE: GEORGIA Attorney General ASKS UNCLE SAM FOR HELP

Georgia’s top prosecutor says something’s fishy about the Ahmaud Arbery case — beyond the killing itself — and he’s asking the feds to step in to figure out who knew what … and when. Read More

John Legend Said He Would Be Open To Going Against Alicia Keys In “Verzuz” Battle

John Legend has offered up his thoughts on a potential battle—and it involves none other than his musical counterpart, Alicia Keys. Read More

Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92

The “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens” actor died of natural causes, according to his son Ben Stiller. Read More

Divorce during a pandemic: Attorneys say requests for marriage break-ups on the rise

Even in the happiest homes, quarantine is causing tensions to rise between married couples. “We’re just living in a very stressful time that’s not like anything any of us have ever seen,” attorney Adam Vanho says. Read More

Stimulus checks: IRS sets Wednesday deadline for direct deposit info

Time is running out to get your stimulus check through direct deposit. Otherwise, you may have to wait weeks for a check in the mail. Read More

The New Gerber Baby Is The First Adopted Spokesbaby In The Company’s History

Have y’all seen baby Magnolia? Not only is Gerber’s new spokesbaby as cute as a button, but the adorable infant has made history by being the first adopted baby to have the honor. Read More

Betty Wright Passes Away At The Age Of 66

Legendary Soul and R&B singer Betty passed away. An official cause of death was not revealed, however, the family released a statement, and thanked everyone for their love and support. Read More

Future Takes To Social Media To Wish Most Of His Baby Mamas Happy Mother’s Day

Future surprised fans when he took to Twitter to send Happy Mother’s Day wishes to most of the women he has children with!? Read More

Exclusive: Prince Was ‘Done’ with Sheila E. at the Time of His Death, She Was Considered ‘His Enemy’ and He Sent Her Cease and Desist Letters

There’s a lot more to the story between the late Prince and frequent collaborator, musician Sheila E. Read More

EVANDER HOLYFIELD DOWN FOR THIRD FIGHT WITH TYSON

HOLYFIELD-TYSON III COULD ACTUALLY HAPPEN!!!

“My manager, they’ve been talking and all that,” accorinding to a 57-year-old Holyfield. Read More

Teen Finds $135,000 On The Ground And Now Has A Job Offer

Albuquerque teen, José Nuñez Romaniz knows exactly what he would do. On Sunday, the 19-year-old, found a “clear clear bag full of cash” at a Wells Fargo ATM and did the selfless act of turning the money in. He now has a job offer at the local police station Read More

The Real Meaning Behind Five Popular Lines All Black Mothers Say Read More

