CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: The Difference Between Black & White Protesters Right Now

What’s the difference between White and Black protesters currently? D.L. Hughley says one group is fighting for something believe they have a right to and one group is fighting for the right to live.

Hear him break it down above!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: The Difference Between Black & White Protesters Right Now  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 4 hours ago
05.11.20
Tyra Responds To Resurfaced ANTM Clip: ‘I Made…
 5 hours ago
05.11.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 5 hours ago
05.11.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…
 6 hours ago
05.11.20
Exclusives
Close