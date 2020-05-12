The Bijou Star Files: Coronasvirus Updates & The Importance of Manscaping!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 12, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Danny Green wants you to shave your balls !?

Lakers guard Danny Green would like to talk to you about manscaping. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine delays announcement on re-opening daycare centers in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not yet ready to say when he will allow childcare businesses to re-open in Ohio, postponing an announcement he previously said would be coming Monday. Read More

State to randomly test 1,200 Ohioans for coronavirus antibodies

A random sample of 1,200 Ohioans will be tested to determine whether they’ve developed antibodies to coronavirus, meaning they previously had it and fought it off, Dr. Amy Acton said Monday afternoon. Read More

Lil Nas X Is Back To His Online Trolling Ways With Recent Tweet—Says He’s Wants To “Give Vagina A Try”

Lil Nas X is well-known for his music—but he’s also known for his expert level of online trolling and he’s back at it again. In a recent post to his Twitter account, Lil Nas X had a question for fans that may have them scratching their heads regarding his sexuality. Read More

DNA Test Reportedly Confirms Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Child

Looks like Future has one more woman he needs to acknowledge for Mother’s Day next year. DNA test results reportedly confirm that he is the father of Eliza Reign’s 1-year-old daughter. Read More

Instagram & Facebook Are Honoring The Class Of 2020 With A Virtual Graduation Featuring A Commencement Speech From Oprah

The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of things people were looking forward to on hold. Major moments like prom, weddings, and of course graduations have either had to be cancelled or postponed. Read More

Diddy Shares a Moving Tribute to Andre Harrell: ‘You’ve Been My Father for the Last 30 Years’

Diddy took to social media to mourn the loss of Andre Harrell — a man who Diddy says has been his ‘father’ for the past 30 years. Read More

Mashonda Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Message to ‘My Baby’s Other Mother’ Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz, his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, and current wife Alicia Keys are still making their blended family work. Read More

OPRAH WINFREY PAYS RESPECTS TO AHMAUD ARBERY’S MOM …Surprise Phone Call, Gift

Oprah quietly performed a super-kind gesture … calling Ahmaud Arbery’s mother to pay her respects on what would have been his 26th birthday. Read More

L.A. SHERIFF ON INMATES: THEY INFECTED THEMSELVES WITH ‘RONA …For A Get-Out-Of-Jail Free Card

A group of L.A.-area prison inmates were eager to contract coronavirus … because they believed that would be their ticket out … seriously. Read More

IKEA: DON’T MASTURBATE IN OUR STORES …

IKEA is NOT the place to get your rocks off … that’s the company’s friendly reminder after a woman pleasured herself on camera inside a store in China. Read More

KOBE AND GIGI BRYANT: HELICOPTER CO. CLAIMS 13-YEAR-OLD GIGI SHOULD HAVE KNOWN THE RISK

We had to read this legal doc several times, because it was so shocking … Island Express — the company that owned the helicopter that sent 8 innocent passengers to their death — claims Kobe AND 13-YEAR-OLD GIGI knew flying could result in an accident and therefore, Vanessa Bryant has no case. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY KILLING: Man Who Recorded It Says…MY LIFE’S IN DANGER

The man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying says he had zero involvement in what went down and is now in fear for his life. Read More

Zion Williamson’s Former Marketing Agent Asks Williamson to Admit His Parents Received Money, Gifts From Duke, Nike, and Adidas

Gina Ford, a former marketing agent of NBA rookie, Zion Williamson, has filed legal documents alleging Zion and his family received favors from several sources, including Nike and Adidas, during his one year tenure at Duke University. Read More

