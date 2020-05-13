The Bijou Star Files: Malia Obama Is Being Bullied & Is Tristan A New Baby Daddy??

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 13, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Ohio coronavirus update: Tattoo, massage, piercing businesses can reopen May 15; USDA approves plan to give SNAP benefits to eligible students

DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (OJFS) received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture for its Pandemic EBT plan. Read More

Twitter Will Allow Employees To Work At Home Forever

Two months into working from home, Twitter makes it permanent for some. Read More

Ohio begins accepting unemployment claims from self-employed workers, independent contractors

Ohio is now accepting jobless claims from self-employed workers and independent contractors who pre-registered for a new program that provides assistance to workers who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits. Read More

Local Prosecutors Under Investigation for Handling of Ahmaud Arbery Slaying

The Georgia prosecutors who first handled the fatal shooting of a black man, before charges were filed more than two months later, were placed under investigation Tuesday for their conduct in the case, which has fueled a national outcry and questions about whether the slaying was racially motivated. Read More

Malia Obama Bullied Over Her Head Shape After Appearing in Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Netflix Documentary

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years is that the internet is a cruel, cruel, place. Read More

Tristan Thompson Accused of Fathering a Child With Another Woman, Khloé Kardashian Accused of Helping Hide the Story

Although Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have teased the idea of having another child together, it looks like another woman has beat Khloé to the punch — and it isn’t previous baby mama Jordan Craig. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY ALLEGED KILLERS AREN’T IN GEN POP, Isolated While Behind Bars

The father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are sitting ducks in the jail as they await prosecution — and because of that … the men are being isolated behind bars. Read More

JAMIE FOXX, SHAQ, GRANT 5-YEAR-OLD UTAH KID’S WISH …

The 5-year-old boy, whose joyride went viral, won’t have to dream about driving a Lambo … a celeb car broker made his dream a reality, with an assist from Jamie Foxx and Shaq. Read More

BUFFET RESTAURANT CHAINS WE’RE REIMAGINING ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT… In Age Of Coronavirus

America’s biggest buffet chains are trying to reinvent the wheel in the face of the raging pandemic … searching for new ways to feed folks while keeping everyone safe. Read More

MAMBA SPORTS ACADEMY REMOVED ‘MAMBA’ FROM NAME… At Kobe Estate’s Request

Now, the TSA says the decision to remove “Mamba” from the name was a “mutual agreement made in accordance with the wishes of [Kobe’s] estate.” TSA doesn’t explain why Kobe’s estate wanted “Mamba” out of the name — but it makes a lot more sense. In other words, if Vanessa Read More

CORONAVIRUS Welcome to Mexico …ENJOY OUR FINEST ‘SANITIZING TUNNEL’

There’s a new kind of tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border, and it’s got nothing to do with drug traffickers … but rather, a fresh new approach to warding off the novel coronavirus. Read More

Grocery costs jump to highest in 46 years, led by rising meat and egg prices

Prices Americans paid for eggs, meat, cereal and milk were much higher in April as people flocked to grocery stores to stock up on food amid government lockdowns designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Read More

House unveils $3 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes hazard pay, more stimulus payments, aid for states

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, providing nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals. Read More

