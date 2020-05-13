CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
Top 10 Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now

Not having a good day

The past few months have been a whirlwind of stress and anxiety with the pandemic changing our lives right before our eyes. People are finding ways to cope whether it’s positive or negative.  So, how are you getting through it?

Computer keyboard and repetitive strain injury

A new survey found three out of four people say the pandemic has increased their stress and anxiety.  And here are the top 10 ways we’re reducing that stress, according to NYPost.

1.  Exercising, 52%.

 

2.  Watching more TV, 42%.

 

3.  Sleeping, 38%.

Couple sleeping

4.  Meditating, 37%.

 

5.  Drinking more alcohol, 32%.

6.  Playing games, 32%.

 

7.  Calling or texting with friends and family, 30%.

African American grandmother and granddaughter looking at cell phone

8.  Taking prescription meds, 27%.

 

9.  Having sex, 27%.

marijuana-dl

10.  Using CBD, 25%.

Have you developed any of these habits as your stress reliever? For more info, click here.

Top 10 Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Exclusives
