Can You Be Paid To Be A Coronavirus Guinea Pig ?? [VIDEO]

What you do to make a difference in the world?  A world that is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, without a cure and little testing.

What if someone said that infecting you with the coronavirus could save lives, would you volunteer or would you put a price tag on it?  If so how much?

Would you put your life/health on the line?

Well there are thousands of people right now called, Challenge Vaccine Volunteers, that are ready to become human guinea pigs to be injected with the coronavirus in order to speed up the process of finding a cure for the  COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

