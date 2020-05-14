From showing off their matching isolation curls (twinsies) to giving us a much-needed lesson on handwashing, Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade have been giving us life all throughout the quarantine.

So of course, we already knew that when the popular TikTok #FruitSnackChallenge ( asking your toddlers to be patient with eating their snacks) hit, that it was only a matter of time when they would join in the virtual shenanigans.

And on Wednesday, the adorable mother-daughter duo did just that, with the 18-month-old proving why they call her #ShadyBaby.

“We couldn’t resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with her favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood … You already know ,” the actress and new author wrote on social media.

In the video, Gabby follows the same setup as the other mothers who have taken part int the challenge did before: “You can have some Bitsys but you gotta wait. Wait till I get back. Alright?”

Kaavia nods ad Gabby leaves the room, but she ain’t having it.

“Don’t eat any Bitsys,” Union can be heard saying off-camera in the next room “Are you waiting? Are you patient?” Be clear: Kaavia was not patient, ate the snacks and when Gabby came back, Ms. Kaavia tried to act like she didn’t know what was going on and that she hadn’t eaten anything. “Go ahead and have the Bitsys,” Gabrielle says as Kaavia runs off. Gabby is over it! Hilarious!

One thing we also couldn’t help but notice was baby girl’s onsie that had “I love naps but I stay woke.” Yes, Kaavia, you are too woke for mommy’s games.

When it comes to Kaavia’s fashion, sis has been rocking some adorable ensembles…like this one:

And this one:

And this little off-the-shoulder summer dress:

Overalls queen:

We love it!

#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Is Too 'Woke' For Gabrielle's TikTok #FruitSnackChallenge