The Bijou Star Files: Will You Work It Out, When They Open Up?

Alexis Skyy Has A Message For All The Men Judging Women For Dating Multiple Men—Speaks About “Community D**k”
Alexis Skyy is no stranger to confronting those who attempt to shade her—and her most recent clapback has brought up a very interesting debate about the dating habits of women and men.
14-year-old Tri-C grad is just getting started
Amber Bennett started taking college classes at age 11. Now, she's earned a degree before even beginning 10th grade.
Gyms and fitness centers in Ohio permitted to reopen on May 26
Ohio gyms and fitness centers will be permitted to reopen on May 26, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday.
Face mask that lights up when it detects coronavirus being developed
It's another way hospitals, businesses and airports could screen people for signs of the virus.
When is each Ohio business allowed to reopen; what remains closed?
Most of Ohio's economy is expected to reopen by the end of May amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
IMPORTANT Ohio Schedule to reopen dates
May 15 Outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, Personal services, including hair salons, barbershops, day spas, tattoos, nails, piercings and massages
May 21 Indoor dining at bars and restaurants, Campgrounds
May 22 Horseracing (No spectators)
May 26 Gyms and fitness centers, Pools, BMV locations, Low contact or no contact sports
May 31 Child care centers, Day camps
As daycares set to reopen, concerns rise over mystery syndrome
New disease believed to be linked to COVID-19.
How could going back to school look in the fall? Ohio State Board of Education offers clues
The BOE offered a draft of guidelines at this week's meeting, including a requirement that all students and teachers wear masks.
Universal Pictures Has Found A Director For Its ‘Scarface’ Reboot
You know that "Scarface" with Al Pacino we all know and love, well Universal Pictures wants to go ahead and make a new one.
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Woman Claims He’s The Father Of Her Child
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are coming together against a woman that is claiming that he fathered her child. Tristan already took the DNA test, which has come back negative, however, the woman is still claiming that he is her baby daddy.
Raven-Symone Reveals What Happened to All of Her Cosby Show
At the age of 3, the actress began a three-year stint on "The Cosby Show." Raven-Symone opened up about her bank account recently, specifically about her income from "The Cosby Show."
Kanye West’s Former Bodyguard Reveals His ‘Ridiculous Rules’
Kanye West's former bodyguard is speaking out…and doesn't have the best words to say about the rapper.
KEVIN HART SURPRISES ALL IN CHALLENGE WINNER
Move over Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart has a brand new costar — a frontline medical worker who won Kev's All In Challenge sweepstakes, and as a result got a huge surprise.
CORONAVIRUS RESTAURANTS CHARGING COVID ‘TAX’ !? Read More
AHMAUD ARBERY PERSON WHO LEFT MYSTERIOUS NOTE AT DEATH SITE ID’D
GBI officials say it's ID'd the person who left this note and adds, "the individual is not connected to the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation in any way." The investigation remains active and ongoing.
SEAN REED SHOOTING COP SUSPENDED FOR ‘CLOSED CASKET’ JAB After Shooting on FB Live
The Indianapolis PD detective caught making a disgusting remark moments after Sean Reed was shot and killed will be suspended and reassigned.
After Statewide Outrage, Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Is Now Requiring Teens To Take The Formal Driving Test To Obtain Their Licenses
Last month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sparked outrage when he signed an executive order stating that teens were no longer required to pass the formal driving test to obtain their driver licenses. Instead, teens would be cleared if they completed the 40+ hours of supervised driving time and had been cleared by their parents.
