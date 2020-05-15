The Bijou Star Files: Will You Work It Out, When They Open Up?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 15, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Alexis Skyy Has A Message For All The Men Judging Women For Dating Multiple Men—Speaks About “Community D**k”

Alexis Skyy is no stranger to confronting those who attempt to shade her—and her most recent clapback has brought up a very interesting debate about the dating habits of women and men. Read More

14-year-old Tri-C grad is just getting started

Amber Bennett started taking college classes at age 11. Now, she’s earned a degree before even beginning 10th grade. Read More

Gyms and fitness centers in Ohio permitted to reopen on May 26

Ohio gyms and fitness centers will be permitted to reopen on May 26, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday. Read More

Face mask that lights up when it detects coronavirus being developed

It’s another way hospitals, businesses and airports could screen people for signs of the virus. Read More

When is each Ohio business allowed to reopen; what remains closed?

Most of Ohio’s economy is expected to reopen by the end of May amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Read More

IMPORTANT Ohio Schedule to reopen dates Read More

May 15 Outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, Personal services, including hair salons, barbershops, day spas, tattoos, nails, piercings and massages

May 21 Indoor dining at bars and restaurants, Campgrounds

May 22 Horseracing (No spectators)

May 26 Gyms and fitness centers, Pools, BMV locations, Low contact or no contact sports

May 31 Child care centers, Day camps

As daycares set to reopen, concerns rise over mystery syndrome

New disease believed to be linked to COVID-19. Read More

How could going back to school look in the fall? Ohio State Board of Education offers clues

The BOE offered a draft of guidelines at this week’s meeting, including a requirement that all students and teachers wear masks. Read More

Universal Pictures Has Found A Director For Its ‘Scarface’ Reboot

You know that “Scarface” with Al Pacino we all know and love, well Universal Pictures wants to go ahead and make a new one. Read More

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Woman Claims He’s The Father Of Her Child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are coming together against a woman that is claiming that he fathered her child. Tristan already took the DNA test, which has come back negative, however, the woman is still claiming that he is her baby daddy. Read More

Raven-Symone Reveals What Happened to All of Her Cosby Show

At the age of 3, the actress began a three-year stint on “The Cosby Show.” Raven-Symone opened up about her bank account recently, specifically about her income from “The Cosby Show.” Read More

Kanye West’s Former Bodyguard Reveals His ‘Ridiculous Rules’

Kanye West’s former bodyguard is speaking out…and doesn’t have the best words to say about the rapper. Read More

KEVIN HART SURPRISES ALL IN CHALLENGE WINNER

Move over Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart has a brand new costar — a frontline medical worker who won Kev’s All In Challenge sweepstakes, and as a result got a huge surprise. Read More

CORONAVIRUS RESTAURANTS CHARGING COVID ‘TAX’ !? Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY PERSON WHO LEFT MYSTERIOUS NOTE AT DEATH SITE ID’D

GBI officials say it’s ID’d the person who left this note and adds, “the individual is not connected to the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation in any way.” The investigation remains active and ongoing. Read More

SEAN REED SHOOTING COP SUSPENDED FOR ‘CLOSED CASKET’ JAB After Shooting on FB Live

The Indianapolis PD detective caught making a disgusting remark moments after Sean Reed was shot and killed will be suspended and reassigned. Read More

After Statewide Outrage, Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Is Now Requiring Teens To Take The Formal Driving Test To Obtain Their Licenses

Last month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sparked outrage when he signed an executive order stating that teens were no longer required to pass the formal driving test to obtain their driver licenses. Instead, teens would be cleared if they completed the 40+ hours of supervised driving time and had been cleared by their parents. Read More

