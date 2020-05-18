CLOSE
Barack Obama’s Number 2 is #1 During Graduate Together 2020 [VIDEO]

The COVID-19 pandemic rained on the class of 2020 traditional graduation parade but Just That Kid From Akron, LeBron James, provided an umbrella to the class by giving them a virtual graduation with #GraduateTogether2020 that was televised on all networks on Saturday with the commencement speaker being no other than number 44, President Barack Obama, who gave a speech that inspired the Class of 2020 of their future while using an example of our past/present leadership mistakes as an example.

During President Obama’s commencement speech number two piece of advice was number one as our former president gave us all a lesson in this is what he said but this is what he meant.  Classy shade.

Take a listen to President Obama address the graduating class of 2020 below.

