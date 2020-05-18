The Bijou Star Files: Is Monica vs. Brandy Next Up on Verzuz !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Brandy Says Monica Turned Down Music Battle: “She Doesn’t Want To Do It”

These Verzuz battles have definitely been keeping us entertained during quarantine season! So much so that fans are putting in their own suggestions of battles they’d like to see. Fans have been consistently calling for a Brandy vs. Monica battle, however, there’s a chance that it may not happen at all. Read more

Meagan Good Slams Skin Bleaching Rumors, Says Unlicensed Aesthetician Is To Blame For Lighter Appearance

Meagan Good had to do some rumor control in her comment section today after a fan accused her of bleaching her skin. Read more

Nelly & Ludacris Take Fans Down Memory Lane As They Face Off In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

On Saturday, Nelly and Ludacris faced off in a highly anticipated battle. Their battle came with a few technical difficulties at the beginning, but they made it through to put on an amazing battle for their fans. Read more

Woman & Child Pass Away After Drowning In The Pool At Carl Crawford’s Home

Carl Crawford’s home became the scene of a fatal double drowning on Saturday. The victims included a woman and a young boy, but unfortunately, they did not make it. Read More

Barack Obama Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech To HBCU Graduates

As many of you know, grad season has been heavily affected due to the current ongoing pandemic. Nonetheless, many public figures have been using their platforms to give uplifting words to the graduating class of 2020 as they continue to move on to the next phases within their lives. Read More

Tekashi 6ix9ine & Snoop Dogg Viciously Drag Each Other Over Snitch Claims

Tekashi 6ix9ine is already back to using his online tactics to call out his haters. Following comments of being a snitch by several of those in the music industry, specifically Snoop Dogg, Tekashi decided to pull out some receipts. In multiple posts, he trolled Snoop by alleging that Snoop was also a snitch back in the day—and things turned really nasty between them after that. Read More

Mimi Faust Alleges She Had To Take A $150K Pay Cut On ‘LHHATL’ Because She Lacked Drama–Joseline Hernandez Tells Her To Join “Joseline’s Cabaret”

No drama in the dancery means your bank account will be a little slim. According to Mimi Faust, she allegedly took a $150,000 pay cut this season because her storyline lacked “drama.” Read More

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Says The Woman Claiming He’s The Father Of Her Child Was A One-Time Hookup Before His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

News broke that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to a woman who is claiming that Tristan fathered her child. Now it looks like Tristan is giving a little back story on how the woman even knows him. Read More

LeBron James’ 15-Year-Old Son Under Fire for Sharing His Preference of White or Latina Girls in TikTok Video

Bronny James, the 15-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, took to TikTok, to show fans the type of women he prefers. Read More

28-Year-Old Woman Claims to Be Jay-Z’s Secret Daughter: ‘I’ve Been Quiet for Far Too Long’

A 28-year-old woman by the name of La’Teasha Macer is coming out, claiming to be the daughter of Jay-Z. Read More

Hackers Threaten to Publish Donald Trump’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ If He Doesn’t Pay $42 Million Ransom

A group of hackers is threatening to release damning information about Donald Trump unless they receive a $42 million ransom within the next week. Read More

Justin Bieber Admits He Wishes He ‘Saved Himself’ For Marriage

“Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.” Read More

Say What Now? Police Told Neighbor to Call Alleged Murderer Gregory McMichael Instead of 911 Before Ahmaud Arbery Shooting

Gregory McMichael, one of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged murderers, was apparently in cahoots with police just months before the killing. Read More

