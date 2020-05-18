LOCAL NEWS: How A Couple Launched A Local Drink Product During The Coronavirus Pandemic

When COVID-19 impacted the restaurant and drink industry, especially in the Cleveland, many who had been employed for years or months had soon found themselves out of work, either through a layoff or furlough.

Some might still have trouble finding work or at least something to keep themselves occupied.

Dave Ocker and Kyah Fernandez, however, got creative, and used their newfound free time to create a new product to not only lift the spirits of Northeast Ohio, but also give back to the community at the same time.

Ocker was a bartender, while Fernandez was a steakhouse general manager. Both ended up on the sidelines during the pandemic.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

But they’ve turned what could be a dark time into a brand-new opportunity – crafting high-end cocktails to enjoy at home.

Those cocktails – called Dave’s Quarantinis – are only $10 for each drink to order!

There’s a lot of flavors to choose from:

They currently offer twelve different varieties – from their Mama-Rita to their Espresso-Tini.

As for helping out the community, Ocker and Fernandez are taking it a step further.

A lot of the profits from the orders are going to mask donations and “meals to those on the front lines.”

So far, the new product is a success. They’ve had orders as far as Lorain, Ashtabula, Akron, and even near the lake.

The next goal is find a storefront for the drinks to sell them.

