LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Townhall Restaurant Issues Statement on GM’s Comments, Decides to Keep Him Employed

After a popular Ohio City neighborhood establishment’s general manager has generated bad press for making what appeared to be racist and bigoted comments, his place of employment is now speaking out.

Townhall has taken to social media to give a statement on the comments made by GM Ryan Hartzell, and the status of his employment.

The restaurant has decided to keep on its staff, despite others advising the business to do otherwise.

“I know this will not be a popular decision, but as a leader I think it’s important to not crucify a good person based on one misstep,” the statement read.

Townhall does acknowledge that Hartzell’s comments were “insensitive and inappropriate.”

The comments that Hartzell made were the ones that were eventually deleted after being posted, though they were later saved on Instagram as you see below:

The still-employed GM was responding to the backlash on Facebook in regards to the overcrowding at Townhall after restaurants started opening their outdoor dining spaces on May 15.

One of Hartzell’s heartless comments included this gem:

“We all risk our lives every day on different levels regardless of the virus. Stop with the fear mongering. If you hate this country so much go back to the one you came from,” in a since deleted comment.

That comment was directed at a former Townhall employee, who was also criticized in the restaurant’s statement, along with a sample of that former employee’s social media postings.

So here’s a question: Would you continue to support an establishment where not social distancing is not enforced, but also employees and managers don’t treat anyone with respect, even online?

