The Bijou Star Files: Trump Taking COVID Lean & Rick Ross Is The Father !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 19, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Gov. DeWine threatens Ohio bars & restaurants with revocation of liquor licenses if social distancing orders not followed

Gov. Mike DeWine has “always tried to be blunt,” and he did just that on Monday when speaking about Ohio’s bars and restaurants. Those establishments were allowed to reopen for outdoor dining last Friday after being shut down for months to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In order to conduct business again, the businesses must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, Read More

You can now drive through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo during ‘Cruise the Zoo’ event

Cruise the Zoo’ offers guests the opportunity to explore the Cleveland Zoo from inside their own vehicle. Read More

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: ESPN poll shows who fans think is better

ESPN is trying to settle that debate with a new poll. Read More

President Trump says he’s been taking malaria drug to protect against COVID-19

The FDA warned doctors last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research settings, due to sometimes fatal side effects. Read More

Master P Shares Behind The Scenes Video To Show What Caused Him & Romeo Miller To Walk Away From ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

Back in March Master P and Romeo Miller opened up about stepping away from WeTV’s hit reality show “Growing Up Hip Hop.” They have accused the producers of trying to create storylines that are not true for ratings, and now they are dropping the evidence to show everyone the reason as to why they decided to depart from the show. Read More

ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER: WE DIDN’T ‘BUY’ OUR BILLBOARD #1 …FANS Bought Our Song!!!

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are firing back at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s claim that she and/or their team illicitly bought their way to #1 this week. Read More

Bow Wow Has A Message For Groupies Flying Out During The Pandemic—“They Willing To Die For A Cash App Alert”

Bow Wow has a message for all the groupies out there who are still flying out despite the coronavirus outbreak. He headed to social media to post a detailed message to the women getting “flewed out” and putting their health at risk for clout. Read More

DNA Test Results Reveal That Rick Ross Is The Father Of Briana Camille’s Children—She’s Now Requesting Immediate Support (Update)

The test results are in, and court documents show that Rick Ross is the father of his ex Briana Camille’s two small children. Read More

Tristan Thompson Files Lawsuit Against Kimberly Alexander Over Paternity Claims

Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander for claiming he’s the father of her child. Read More

Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus Due to Health Concerns Surrounding Graves’ Disease

Wendy Williams is taking another hiatus from ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ reportedly due to fatigue and other symptoms of her Graves’ disease. Read More

Mom Leaves Son In Jail After He’s Arrested For Disobeying Quarantine Orders During Trip To Hawaii: I Told Him Not To Go!

A Bronx mom, Marcia Peters, shows no sympathy for her son Tarique Peters after he was arrested for not following the mandatory 14-day quarantine orders after traveling to Hawaii. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: