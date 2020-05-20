The Bijou Star Files: Who’s The Daddy Future or Russell Wilson?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 20, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Russell Wilson And Future Both Wish Little Future A Happy 6th Birthday–And Fans Start Online Debate About Russell’s Message

Ciara’s son little Future is officially a big boy, as he just celebrated his sixth birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Russell Wilson and Future both took to social media to post messages to him—but things took a turn when fans began debating Russell’s message because he’s little Future’s stepdad. Read More

My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u.

Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm.

Happy 6th BDay Future!

Daddy loves you! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/My4PlBUNhc — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 19, 2020

Ohio COVID-19 update: Gov. DeWine rolls out ‘Ohioans Protecting Ohioans’ health advisory

DeWine rolled out a new health advisory called “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” during Tuesday’s briefing. “We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. This is a new phase in our battle against COVID-19, and it is incumbent upon each of us to protect each other.” Read More

NFL facemasks could include N95, surgical material to fight virus spread

The entire facemask on the helmet could be fully covered this football season. Read More

Ohio House expected to vote on Aisha’s Law on Wednesday

Aisha’s Law — sweeping domestic violence legislation named after a beloved Shaker Heights teacher who was killed by her ex-husband, a former judge and state lawmaker — has been cleared by two legislative committees and will be on the Ohio House floor Wednesday. Read More

LisaRaye Defends Lil Kim In Recent Online Debate And Says Nicki Minaj Should “Take A Seat”

LisaRaye recently chimed in on the debate about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj—and she quickly came to the Queen Bee’s defense and suggested that Nicki pay the proper homage. Read More

BET To Air Andre Harrell Tribute Featuring Mariah Carey, Babyface, Jamie Foxx & More

Just a few weeks after his untimely passing, legendary music mogul Andre Harrell is set for an official tribute by BET. The network just announced that Andre Harrell will be given a star-studded tribute from some of his closest friends and those who benefitted from his expertise as one of the most memorable figures in modern music. Read More

Quad Webb Shoots Her Shot At New York Governor Andrew Cuomo!

It looks like someone has been admiring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from afar, and recently she shot her shot to let him know that she is interested. “Married to Medicine” cast member Quad Webb took to social media to let the governor know that she has been checking him out. Read More

Magic Johnson’s Company To Provide $100 Million To Fund Loans To Help Minority-Owned Businesses

Magic Johnson is doing his part to help out minority and women-owned businesses during this pandemic. Recently, he pledged $100 million through his insurance company, which will help small businesses that may have been overlooked by the government. Read More

Kroger Swiftly U-Turns After Letter Demanding ‘Hero Pay’ Back Goes Viral

Kroger has swiftly u-turned on its decision to demand “hero pay” back from some employees it accidentally overpaid. Read More

Kidnapped Toddler Reunited with Parents After 32 Years By Using Facial Recognition Technology

The toddler was abducted from a hotel and sold to a childless couple for today’s equivalent of $840 Read More

68-Year-Old Mom Sues Police Over Violent Arrest While Trying to Return TV at Sam’s Club [Video]

A 68-year-old Missouri mother is suing police after she claims she and her son were “violently arrested” while trying to return a TV they’d bought at Sam’s Club. Read More

Say What Now? Bravo Gives Garcelle Beauvais and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Slices of Watermelon in New Promo

Garcelle Beauvais joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ this year — making her the franchise’s first Black housewife in 10 seasons. Read More

DOMINO’S PIZZA GUY EXPLODES IN ANGER, ‘I Don’t Make F’ing Money If I Don’t Get Tipped’

A Domino’s Pizza delivery guy let frustration get the best of him over a zero-tip order … with video showing him going off on a couple of teenagers, but their dad tells us it was all just a huge misunderstanding. Read More

‘EMPIRE’ STAR BRYSHERE GRAY YOU AND YOUR POOCH WERE TERRORS… Landlords Claim Thousands In Damages

Bryshere Gray’s in the dog house … his landlord claims the “Empire” star’s dog caused tons of damage in his apartment, and now he’s suing the actor for the cost of the repairs … Read More

Donald Trump Breaks 40-Year-Old Tradition By Refusing To Unveil Barack Obama’s Portrait At White House

Donald Trump is breaking a 40-year-old tradition by refusing to unveil forever President Barack Obama’s portrait in the White House. Read More

OWN’s “Greenleaf” Announces Season 5 Premiere And Upcoming Spin-Off

The Oprah Winfrey Network is creating a spin-off to its hit drama series Greenleaf. Read More

