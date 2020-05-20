CLOSE
Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h

The new affordable line (starts at $55) embodies the "Good As Hell" singer's persona: fun AF, stylish and bold.

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

A week after Rihanna launched her R5-20 Sunglasses, Lizzo announced that she’s also putting her foot in the accessories ring, debuting her new collab with the Aussie brand, Quay.

Lizzo x Quay is an affordable sunglasses line (starts at $55) and embodies the “Feeling Good As Hell” singer: fun AF, stylish and bold. It’s these characteristics that sparked the Grammy winner’s interest to join forces.

“Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable,” said Lizzo in a statement to Marie Claire. “Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind.”

 

SLAY!

Even better: From May 20-25, if you buy one pair, you get another one free! That, and they are donating $1 million in meals to Feeding America! Shop and give back at the same time? That’s a win-win!

Now, here are some of my favorite lewks from the line:

JADED ($65) IN CLEAR/NAVYPCH

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

 

 

ICY EMBELLISHED ($65) IN BLACK

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

HOLD PLEASE ($65) IN GOLD FADE

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

FLEX ($55) IN YELL/SMK

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

YOU BETTER COME THROUGH LIZZO!

I will definitely be ordering a few pairs ASAP!

Shop the Lizzo x Quay line here

Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

