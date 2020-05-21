The Bijou Star Files: Hey Where The Party At 112 Verzuz Jagged Edge !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 21, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

A Verzuz Battle Between Jagged Edge And 112 Will Happen

Break out the throwbacks and the matching jersey dresses, we have a battle for the books in the near future as sources exclusively tell us Jagged Edge and 112 will face off in an upcoming ‘Verzuz’ battle! Read More

Kandi Burruss Is The 1st Woman To Win “The Masked Singer” [VIDEO]

Congratulations to Kandi Burruss! Tonight (May 20th), the reality star, singer and entrepreneur was revealed as the “Masked Singer”. She is now the first woman to win. Read More

As Northeast Ohio restaurants resume indoor dining, some are choosing to wait

Why do restaurants stay closed, despite permission to reopen? Read More

CDC says coronavirus ‘does not spread easily’ on surfaces, objects

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says that the coronavirus “does not spread easily” through touching surfaces or objects. It appears to be a recent change to its guidance on the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Touching infected surfaces has long been a concern about the spread of the coronavirus, but multiple news outlets noticed this week that the CDC’s “How COVID-19 spreads” page appears to have changed the messaging. Read More

Ohio judge: State health department exceeded legal authority in ordering gyms closed

Ruling in favor of more than 30 Ohio gyms that sued the state earlier this month, Lake County Common Pleas Judge Eugene A. Lucci wrote Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had exceeded her legal authority in ordering the businesses closed since mid-March. Read More

Cleveland will reopen most rec centers in July, but outdoor pools are closed through summer

The city announced Wednesday night it will reopen most recreation centers to the public on July 6. However, outdoor swimming pools will remain closed through the summer… Read More

The BET Awards Show Will Be Virtual This Year

The viral pandemic has canceled everything but the bills. But it will not cancel an event for the culture–the BET Awards. Read More

Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39–Body Identified On Los Angeles Beach

WWE star Shad Gaspard missing after he went swimming in Venice Beach. Now it’s being reported that a body matching his description was found and identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Read More

Say What Now? Family Stop to Pick Up Trash Bags Discarded on Highway, Find $1M inside

A Virginia family who thought they we’re cleaning up the highway became accidental — and temporary — millionaires. Read More

Future Sued By Latest Baby Mama (That We Know Of) Eliza Seraphin for Libel, Slander, and Emotional Distress

Now that we know Future IS the daddy to Eliza Seraphin’s daughter, Reign, Eliza is suing him for trashing her name in public. Read More

DOMINO’S DELIVERY GUY FIRED FOR CUSSING AT TEENAGERS After Not Getting Tipped

A Domino’s Pizza delivery guy who let his frustrations get the best of him and dropped a couple f-bombs on 2 teens who didn’t tip their driver is now out of a job. Read More

MIDDLE EAST Just ‘Cause it’s 2020 …BRING ON THE LOCUSTS!!!

Maybe there’s something to that Old Testament … on the heels of the coronavirus global pandemic, we now have locusts swarming the Middle East. Read More

NFL PLAYER Suing United Airlines …YOU LET ME GET SEXUALLY ASSAULTED ON PLANE!!!!

An anonymous NFL player says he was sexually assaulted on a United Airlines plane and claims flight attendants didn’t do much to stop it — and now, he’s suing. Read More

Spike Lee and Ray Allen Talk ’He Got Game’ Sequel; Zion Williamson In Early Talks To Star

The 1998 Spike Lee-directed movie, He Got Game, starring NBA Hall of Famer, Ray Allen, and Denzel Washington are in early discussions for a sequel, with New Orleans Pelicans rookie, Zion Williamson as the possible star…Read More

LeBron James Was Once Offered Contract By Jerry Jones To Play For Dallas Cowboys

You see a lot of comparisons between Jordan and LeBron James. Both players are often referred to as the “GOAT,” they’ve won titles, broken records, etc. But then you find out; the two players have even more in common than you might have thought. Jordan and James both almost gave it all up for an entirely new sport. True story. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: