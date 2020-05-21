CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

A commercial-free tribute in honor of the late Andre Harrell is set to air on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul, REVOLT TV and TV One Sunday (May 24).

The tribute, dubbed “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles,” one of Harrell’s many nicknames, will feature a who’s who of celebrity from Chris Rock to Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Clarence Avant, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Robin Thicke and more.

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records in 1986, helped spearhead New Jack Swing in the late 1980s as well as influenced the careers of Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure!, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, passed away earlier this month at the age of 59.

RELATED: Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death Of Andre Harrell: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

RELATED: Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell

Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Is Savage x Fenty’s Newest…
 3 hours ago
05.21.20
FOX's "The Masked Singer" - Season Three Finale
We Have A Winner Masked ‘Night Angel’ Unmasked…
 5 hours ago
05.21.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…
 6 hours ago
05.21.20
Production Stills, Key Art and Single Art For "The High Note"
She Get’s It From Her Mama: Tracee Ellis…
 6 hours ago
05.21.20
Exclusives
Close