70% of Americans Would Rather Watch New Movies at Home

Movie theaters will reopen very soon but there’s still plenty of anxiety over health and safety in public. Would you go to see movies in theaters or would you rather watch them at home? 70% of Americans would rather watch from the comforts of their own home.

According to Variety, a study by Performance Research asked Americans if they’d rather see a new movie in a theater, or as a digital rental at home. Only 13% said they’d brave a theater now. A whopping 70% said they’d rather watch from their couch, while 17% said they’re not sure. Some of those who are “not sure” might make their decision based on social-distancing policies . . . like capping the number of people in the theater.

Coming out of the pandemic, 52% said they’ll attend fewer large public events . . . and 60% said that the idea of attending a big public event “will scare me for a long time.” It may take a while for some people to feel comfortable. 37% said they plan to attend movie theaters less often, and 10% say they may never go again.

