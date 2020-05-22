CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS: How Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Are Helping Rural Hospitals in Texas

Samsung Annual Charity Gala at Manhattan Center

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

With the coronavirus pandemic still roaming in the United States, one extremely famous actor, along with his wife, is doing his part to help others during these challenging times.

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and his model bride Camila Alves are traveling throughout the state of Texas to rural hospitals, helping to give to them 110,000 masks in donations, thanks to the Lincoln Motor Company, for those who are working in the frontlines.

McConaughey revealed his good deeds in his tweet:

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This comes after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding for the state’s rural hospitals on March 20.

Miller argued that hospitals are often the only critical care option for Texans in those communities.

It is amazing to see the famous doing their part to help out and provide for those who really need it the most.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Ivan Nikolov and WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19

Videos
Latest
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin and Her Husband…
 3 hours ago
05.22.20
Samsung Annual Charity Gala at Manhattan Center
CORONAVIRUS: How Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves…
 3 hours ago
05.22.20
Iyanla Fix My Life
Iyanla’s Fix Your Life On Walking Up On…
 5 hours ago
05.22.20
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 1 day ago
05.21.20
Exclusives
Close