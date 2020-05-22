CLOSE
Memorial Day Mix Weekend- Schedule

This Memorial Day weekend we’re taking you back in time with your favorite hip hop classics and the hottest DJ’s in the land! It’s the Memorial Day weekend celebration powered by Breakthrough Schools virtual Kindergarten visit day, Thursday May 28th. Register now at http://www.btcle.org and Cleveland’s best mix of r&b… 93.1 WZAK!

WZAK Memorial Day Mix

Schedule:

Friday, May 22nd

7p – 10p DJ Haz Matt

10p – 12m TouchTone

Saturday, May 23rd

8p – 12m DJ Haz Matt

Sunday, May 24th

7pm – 10pm DJ Haz Matt

10pm- 12am TouchTone

Monday, May 25th

10am – 11am TouchTone

11am – 1pm Corey Grand

1pm – 3pm DJ Haz Matt

