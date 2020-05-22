Memorial Day Mix Weekend- Schedule

This Memorial Day weekend we’re taking you back in time with your favorite hip hop classics and the hottest DJ’s in the land! It’s the Memorial Day weekend celebration powered by Breakthrough Schools virtual Kindergarten visit day, Thursday May 28th. Register now at http://www.btcle.org and Cleveland’s best mix of r&b… 93.1 WZAK!
Schedule:
Friday, May 22nd
7p – 10p DJ Haz Matt
10p – 12m TouchTone
Saturday, May 23rd
8p – 12m DJ Haz Matt
Sunday, May 24th
7pm – 10pm DJ Haz Matt
10pm- 12am TouchTone
Monday, May 25th
10am – 11am TouchTone
11am – 1pm Corey Grand
1pm – 3pm DJ Haz Matt
